Hispanic Heritage Month: Sacramento's Gondo Fusion combines Mexican, Cuban cuisine

SACRAMENTO — This Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting the contributions of Hispanic Americans in our region.

Two cultures in one bite. Gondo Fusion is a food truck that combines Mexican and Cuban cuisine. It's a unique blend that reflects owner Silvia Rodriguez's background.

"I grew up in Mexico, in Cancun. I came here around 20 years ago," she said. "I grew up in two cultures and was raised in two cultures, and that's when we decided to make this fusion."

Their menu consists of staples like the Cuban sandwich and bolder choices like their popular plantain-filled burrito.

"Plantains and pork is what we usually eat a lot with black beans and white rice," Rodriguez said. "That's why we have this here, the fusion of the Mexican flavors that kick but with Cuban cuisine."

This creativity pays off as customers flock to the window.

"I am Cuban myself and so this reminds me of my tias a lot, so it's really fun to get a little taste of childhood to come to midtown to grab it," customer Patricia Villa said.

Many customers go back for more.

"We actually came out here before our kids and now we come out here with our kids," said customer Denise Sanchez.

For Rodriguez, the recipe for success comes down to being the kind of woman and running the kind of business her daughter can look up to.

"Every day, I try to do my best and try to create more and show that if she can think out of the box, she will do great, and that's what we're doing — my husband and I — and sometimes she comes and helps," Rodriguez said.

You can check out Gondo Fusion each week at the Midtown Farmers Market or their brick-and-mortar location at 6415 Elvas Avenue.