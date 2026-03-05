Hillsdale College expands presence in Roseville with new downtown property purchase

Hillsdale College is expanding its presence in Placer County with the purchase of a new property in downtown Roseville as part of its long-term plan to build a Northern California campus.

The Michigan-based private college recently purchased a quarter-acre lot just west of the historic Tower Theatre.

College leaders say the property will be used primarily for event pick-up and drop-off and additional parking during programs hosted at the theater.

Hillsdale has been using the venue for speaker-style events and plans to host programs there about once a month.

"We're the kind of place where people hold the doors open for each other and try to exhibit a lot of kindness," said Robert Norton, vice president and general counsel for Hillsdale College.

The property purchase is also connected to Hillsdale's broader goal of building a new campus on hundreds of acres in unincorporated Placer County, just outside the Roseville city limits.

If completed, the campus could eventually serve about 6,000 students and include more than 1,100 student housing units.

"The project is looking to be somewhere around the $30 million range plus that will be invested," Norton said.

The land for the campus was donated in 2021 by the University Development Foundation.

Before construction can begin, however, the college says major infrastructure work must first be completed.

"We're right now looking to develop that first 50 percent of the property, getting the sewers, water lines, and utilities out to the campus site," Norton said.

College officials say infrastructure planning, fundraising, and development work have contributed to the project taking longer than some expected.

Business owners near the Tower Theatre say the college's presence could help bring more visitors and activity to downtown Roseville.

"Education is so important. It helps secure better futures for people and then they pour back into the community," said Jennifer Steele, owner of Bartlett Flowers.

Mike Esparza, owner of All-Cal Insurance Agency, said an influx of students would likely benefit local businesses.

"If we had more education, more students down here, that's certainly a good thing," Esparza said.

Hillsdale's campus proposal is not the only higher education project planned in the area.

California State University, Sacramento also known as Sacramento State is developing a satellite campus in unincorporated Placer County outside Roseville.

Hillsdale College leaders say they hope their campus project will begin making a community impact in the next four years.