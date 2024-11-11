Highway 99 traffic backing up from Ripon to Modesto after big rig crash

MODESTO – A significant crash involving a big rig has Highway 99 traffic slow through Modesto on Monday.

The crash happened just before noon along the southbound side of the freeway near the N. Briggsmore Avenue onramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig and at least one other vehicle were involved. It's unclear if there were any injuries.

HAPPENING NOW…SB SR-99, SOUTH OF BRIGGSMORE: The #chpmodesto and #caltransdistrict10 are currently on scene of a traffic collision SB SR-99, just south of Briggsmore. The collision has 2 lanes blocked. Expect delays through the area..seek alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/PgojG2jTxZ — CHP Modesto (@chp_modesto) November 11, 2024

Due to the crash, Caltrans says two lanes are blocked. Southbound Highway 99 traffic is backing up all the way to Ripon due to the crash.

No estimated time of clearing has been given. Drivers should find an alternate route or be ready to deal with significant delays.