Northbound Highway 99 closed in Stanislaus County for shooting investigation

Parts of Highway 99 in Stanislaus County were closed Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Northbound Highway 99 was closed from Keyes Road to Service Road as the California Highway Patrol said it was investigating a shooting that was reported at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.

One person who was injured is expected to survive, officers said.

Officers shut down the highway to investigate the scene and look for more evidence. Officers anticipated the highway to reopen around noon.