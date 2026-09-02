Watch CBS News
Local News

Northbound Highway 99 closed in Stanislaus County for shooting investigation

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Parts of Highway 99 in Stanislaus County were closed Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a shooting that happened Tuesday night. 

Northbound Highway 99 was closed from Keyes Road to Service Road as the California Highway Patrol said it was investigating a shooting that was reported at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.

One person who was injured is expected to survive, officers said.

Officers shut down the highway to investigate the scene and look for more evidence. Officers anticipated the highway to reopen around noon.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue