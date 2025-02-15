Northbound Highway 99 traffic near Galt may be impacted as CHP investigates man's death

GALT – Traffic may be impacted on northbound Highway 99 Saturday afternoon for an investigation after a man was found dead on the shoulder, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the man was found dead on the northbound shoulder of Highway 99 north of Twin Cities Road, just north of Galt.

Details surrounding the man's death are not known at this time.

However, drivers should expect possible traffic impacts for the investigation. The CHP said the road closure will be in place until 5 a.m. Sunday.