Watch CBS News
Local News

Head-on crash on U.S. 50 causes "major injuries," closes highway at Kyburz

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in the Sierra on Monday has resulted in major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involved two vehicles was reported just before 8 a.m. on Monday, with a CHP log indicating one vehicle may have gone off the roadway into the water.

Caltrans and the CHP Placerville office said that U.S. 50 was closed just west of 30 Mile Stone Tract and there was no estimated time of reopening. Drivers were directed to find alternative routes until further notice.

There were no further details immediately available about the reported injuries and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue