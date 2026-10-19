Head-on crash on U.S. 50 causes "major injuries," closes highway at Kyburz

A head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in the Sierra on Monday has resulted in major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involved two vehicles was reported just before 8 a.m. on Monday, with a CHP log indicating one vehicle may have gone off the roadway into the water.

Caltrans and the CHP Placerville office said that U.S. 50 was closed just west of 30 Mile Stone Tract and there was no estimated time of reopening. Drivers were directed to find alternative routes until further notice.

There were no further details immediately available about the reported injuries and the circumstances surrounding the crash.