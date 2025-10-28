Overnight closures of Hwy 50 in Sacramento, West Sac underway; 55-hour Halloween weekend closure set

Caltrans has begun overnight closures of a portion of U.S. Highway 50 in Sacramento from Interstate Highway 5 to West Sacramento, with a 55-hour full closure set to begin on Halloween weekend, to complete necessary roadwork.

The overnight closures, which began Sunday night, affect westbound Highway 50 from the I-5 interchange to multiple on- and off-ramps in West Sacramento.

The roadwork is part of Caltrans's I-80 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, which also includes the portion of Highway 50.

What times will WB Highway 50 be closed in Sacramento and West Sac?

Caltrans said the overnight closures run nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 31, from the I-5 and US 50 interchange to west of Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, the closures will last until 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3.

Caltrans

What will be closed during the Highway 50 overnight and Halloween weekend closures?

The following ramps and connectors will be closed during the westbound Highway 50 closures overnight this week and for 55 hours during Halloween weekend:

WB US 50 from I-5 interchange to Jefferson Boulevard

WB US 50 connector from P Street on-ramp

WB US 50 from Jefferson Boulevard on-ramp

SB I-5 to WB US 50 connector

NB I-5 to WB US 50 connector

Route 275 (Cabaldon Parkway) on-ramp to WB US 50

Route 275 (Cabaldon Parkway) off-ramp to Jefferson Boulevard

What are the detours to get around the Highway 50 closures in Sacramento and West Sac?

Caltrans provided the following suggested detours to get around the westbound Highway 50 closures:

From southbound I-5:

Take SB I-5 to WB I-80 connector ramp and continue on WB I-80

From northbound I-5:

Continue NB on I-5 past US 50

Take NB I-5 to the WB I-80 connector ramp

Continue on WB I-80

From westbound US 50:

Take WB US 50 to the NB I-5 connector ramp

Take NB I-5 to the WB I-80 connector ramp

Take SB I-5 to the WB I-80 connector ramp

In West Sacramento, local east-west traffic will be detoured from Cabaldon Parkway to Grand Street/W. Capitol Avenue west to Harbor Boulevard. North-south traffic will be detoured to Jefferson Boulevard from Sacramento Avenue to 15th Street.

Caltrans said it would continue to provide updates on the construction and road conditions on X at @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. Real-time traffic information can also be found on Caltrans' QuickMap network at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.