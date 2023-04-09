Eastbound lanes of Highway 50 closed due to police activity

SACRAMENTO - Several lanes of Highway 50 remain closed after the freeway was completely shut down for hours by Sacramento police.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Caltrans announced that Highway 50 was closed in both directions between 15th and 16th streets in Sacramento because of police activity. As result, traffic was backed up for miles in both directions.

At 3:46 p.m., Caltrans announced that westbound lanes of the freeway were back open at 16th Street.

There is no estimated time of when eastbound lanes will reopen.

Highway 50 in Sacramento is a major east-west highway that runs from Sacramento to South Lake Tahoe. In recent years, Highway 50 has undergone several construction projects to widen lanes and improve safety. Ironically, there has been an increase in crashes in construction zones.