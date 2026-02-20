Watch CBS News
Highway 4 in Stanislaus County closed due to deadly crash

By
Brandon Downs
One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a crash in Stanislaus County Friday afternoon, officials said. 

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Highway 4, east of Milton Road. 

Authorities said the head-on crash involved at least two vehicles and left one person dead. Multiple other people suffered minor to major injuries.

The exact details about what led up to the crash are unknown at this time, as CHP officers are conducting the investigation. 

Highway 4 was closed for the investigation, and it's unknown when it'll reopen. 

