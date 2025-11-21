Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver on Highway 20 near Grass Valley hospitalized after rear-ending big rig

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after multiple crashes caused a slowdown on Highway 20 in Nevada County Friday morning, authorities said. 

The California Highway Patrol said it responded to Highway 20 between Grass Valley and Penn Valley around 8 a.m. after a Volkswagen rear-ended a semi-truck. 

chp-grass-valley.jpg
CHP Grass Valley

Just after that crash, CHP officers said a second crash happened when drivers tried to avoid the scene. 

The driver of the Volkswagen was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital via an air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, the CHP said. 

chp-grass-valley-1.jpg
CHP Grass Valley

During the slowdown, two other minor crashes occurred, the CHP said. No serious injuries were reported in those crashes. 

Lane closures were in place for both directions for about an hour. 

The CHP is urging drivers to slow down, stay alert, avoid distractions and follow instructions from emergency personnel. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue