Former Lake County public works director killed in Highway 20 crash in Colusa County

The former Lake County public works director died in a crash along Highway 20 in Colusa County on Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on westbound Highway 20, east of Lone Star Road, when a 1995 Honda crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The vehicles blocked both lanes and caught on fire, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda died and the driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed the driver of the Honda was 49-year-old Lars Ewing of Lakeport, the former county public works director.

The County of Lake said Ewing voluntarily resigned from the position on Thursday. He was appointed to the position in April after serving nearly a year in a leadership role.

Ewing was a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a licensed civil engineer.