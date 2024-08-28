"Curious" 4-year-old accidentally breaks a 3,500-year-old jar at a museum

Rescuing stolen art and antiquities Rescuing stolen art and antiquities 08:30

A young child accidentally broke a centuries-old jar while visiting the Hecht Museum at the University of Haifa in Israel, museum officials said Wednesday.

The jar is at least 3,500 years old, the museum told CBS News in a statement, and dates back to the Middle Bronze Age.

The 4-year-old boy "pulled the jar slightly," his father Alex told CBS News partner BBC News. The boy was "curious about what was inside," Alex said, and the movement caused the jar to fall, smashing into several large pieces.

Alex told the BBC he was "in shock," but that he and his son spoke to the security guard immediately after the incident.

The jar was likely meant for the storage and transportation of supplies like wine and olive oil. The lack of damage to the jar and its size made it "an impressive find," the museum said. Until mid-August, it was on display at the entrance to the Hecht Museum along with several similar artifacts.

The broken jar Hecht Museum

Despite its rarity, the jar was not protected by glass, the museum said, because the establishment's founder believed "that there is a special charm in experiencing an archaeological find without any obstructions."

The museum said that when display items are "intentionally damaged," they respond with "great severity, including involving police," but said such a response would not be warranted because of the accidental nature of the incident.

Three small jars, left, and the jar that was broken, right, before it was broken. Hecht Museum

A specialist was called to restore the jar, the museum said. The repair process was expected to be short, and the jar "will be returned to its place in a short time," the museum said. The museum will also document the conservation work and present it to the public alongside the restored artifact. Once again, the jar will not be kept behind glass, calling the accident a "rare incident."

Dr. Inbal Rivlin, the general director of the museum, has invited the child and his family to visit the museum and see the jar again once it has been restored. The family will also receive a tour of the building "to sweeten together the previous experience at the museum."

Michal Ben-Gal contributed reporting.