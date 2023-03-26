Rescuing stolen art and antiquities New York City assistant district attorney Matthew Bogdanos has been employing his detective skills and prosecutorial powers to target those who traffic and trade in stolen art and antiquities. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bogdanos about how his and other offices have restored hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of treasures to their rightful owners; the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Andrea Bayer about how the museum is cooperating with officials to bring transparency to its collections; and with Paolo Salvatori, who commands the archaeology section of art police at Italy's Carabinieri.