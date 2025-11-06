Bear wanders onto ice rink at South Lake Tahoe's Heavenly Village

A Lake Tahoe-area local decided to get some early morning time on the ice this week.

Visit Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe posted about an encounter with a bear Thursday morning.

The bear was right in the middle of the ice rink when someone snapped a photo.

Of course, bear sightings are common in and around South Lake Tahoe and Heavenly.

Last year, skiers even nearly ran into a bear on the Heavenly Resort slopes – an incident all caught on camera.

Heavenly's ice rink, which is nestled in the shops area of the village, opened for the season on Nov. 1 and is expected to stay in operation until April.

Skiers will have to wait a little longer for Heavenly's slopes to open, however. Heavenly's ski season is scheduled to open on Nov. 21.