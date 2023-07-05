Watch CBS News
FAIRFIELD – Health officials say West Nile virus activity has now been detected in Solano County.

Solano Public Health announced on Wednesday that a California scrub jay found in Fairfield in late June tested positive for West Nile virus.

It's the first confirmed sign of West Nile virus activity in the county this year, officials say.

"This serves as a reminder to our community that risks can be greatly reduced by taking simple precautions," said Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H, Solano County's Public Health Officer, in a statement.

There have been no reported cases of humans being infected with West Nile virus in Solano County in 2023 so far.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitos infected by the disease.

Standard mosquito prevention techniques, like avoiding times when mosquitoes are active and draining standing water, will help reduce the risk of getting infected. 

Cecilio Padilla

