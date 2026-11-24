Five people were treated for potential exposure after a hazardous materials spill at a health care facility in Grass Valley on Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responded around 1:20 p.m. to a health care facility along the 300 block of Crown Point Circle, where approximately two gallons of a mild corrosive substance spilled, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (Cal Fire) Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said.

The Grass Valley Fire Department said two of the five people treated for potential exposure were hospitalized for further evaluation.

The department said a regional hazardous materials team from Roseville was called in for assistance. Placer County Fire also responded to the incident.

Fire officials asked the public to avoid the area for the time being.

No further details were available.