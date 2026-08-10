Crews stop forward progress of Hawk Fire in Somerset area of El Dorado County

Crews in Northern California's El Dorado County have stopped the forward progress of a wildfire that prompted mandatory evacuation orders and warnings for parts of the Somerset area, officials said Monday.

As of Monday evening, the Hawk Fire had burned 45 acres and was at 10% containment. It began at about 2:13 p.m. in the area of Hawk Haven Lane and Perry Creek Road, about a mile north of the community of Fair Play in an area dotted with wineries and vineyards.

A mandatory evacuation for the Somerset Perimeter Zone, including areas from Hawk View Lane to Perry Creek Road and Gray Rock to Slug Gulch Road, was issued just before 3 p.m and then lifted shortly after 5 p.m.

An evacuation warning remained in place for Grizzly Flat Road and Mehwald Lane, located in the Somerset and Grizzly Flat Perimeter Zones.

A live evacuation map can be found here. Residents can check evacuation information and zone boundaries through the county's evacuation map.

A temporary evacuation center had been set up at the Placerville Library, 345 Fair Lane, in Placerville. Officials said the location is not an overnight shelter, but is available for evacuees to get information, make plans and charge electronic devices.

Animals were allowed at the temporary evacuation center if they are kept in kennels or on a leash.

Firefighters continue to work to contain the blaze.