Hawk Fire near Feather Falls in Butte County prompts evacuation warning

A new wildfire, named the Hawk Fire, has prompted an evacuation warning for part of Butte County on Tuesday.

The fire is burning off Black Hawk Trail in the Feather Falls area. About 2 acres have burned as of early Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire says.

An evacuation warning is in effect for Zone 665 near the community of Feather Falls, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Cal Fire says they've stopped the forward spread of the fire, but crews are expected to be at the scene for the next several hours.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

Feather Falls is about 25 miles east of Oroville and about 90 miles north of Sacramento.