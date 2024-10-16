Harris, Trump take walk down opposing political aisle to court swing voters

With just days to go until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump took unlikely roads to hopefully sway undecided voters — from sitting down with popular podcasters to targeting voters who have previously cast ballots for either political party.

Mike Ford, CEO and Founder of data analyst company Skydeo, said they've been tracking how spending patterns have also changed in the final days leading up to the election.

"In just the last two months, the spend in the swing states has been, you know, six times more, so they're really trying to penetrate this audience," Ford said.

Harris sat down for a rare interview with Fox News on Wednesday, while Trump courted Latino voters on the Spanish TV station Univision. Ford says this is another way the candidates are trying to change up strategy and appeal to people who have, in past elections, voted for a wide array of political parties.

"We collect different data points and try and find who those people are. What we found, it's millennial and Latino voters, Hispanic mom and dads, Islamic voters, affluent moms," Ford said. "And then families with kids under five. And so that was what those who were the highest affinity to vote either way that stood out in those swing voter segments."

The candidates have also been taking the untraditional route of opting for high-profile podcasts versus sitting down for a second presidential debate.

For example, Donald Trump has talked with Theo Von, Nelk Boys, Bussin' with the Boys and Logan Paul. Harris on the other hand has been featured on podcasts popular with women like Call Her Daddy, All the Smoke, and The Shade Room.