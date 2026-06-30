El Dorado County wildfire burns near Somerset, evacuation orders lifted

Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for a wildfire burning near Somerset in El Dorado County on Tuesday, officials said.

The Happy Fire is burning in the area of Mt. Aukum Road and Happy Valley Cutoff Road, according to Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit. Firefighters say there are a total of three spot fires they're battling in the area.

Cal Fire said the fire was estimated at about 10 acres, but crews have stopped the forward progress of the flames.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said evacuation orders had been in place near Oak Leaf Circle and along Mt. Aukum Road between Somerset Loop and Happy Valley Cutoff Road. All orders have since been downgraded to warnings, meaning evacuees can return home. The area is in the Pleasant Valley Perimeter Zone.

People in the area are advised to remain ready to leave again if conditions worsen.

View of the fire. Alert California/UC San Diego/PG&E

Mt. Aukum Road was closed to outside traffic between Pleasant Valley and Happy Valley roads.

Drivers are being asked to use caution because of electrical hazards and emergency responders in the area.

This is a developing story.