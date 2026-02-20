Handwritten notes found at home of man who tried to bring gun into Sacramento church

Handwritten notes reveal more about the man now facing federal and state charges for trying to get inside Ash Wednesday mass in Sacramento with a loaded gun.

In a new federal filing, prosecutors say Brian Girardot Jr., 20, went to St. Mary's Church in East Sacramento twice on the same day. The first time, he dropped his younger sibling off at school. The next, court documents say he was armed with a loaded handgun, additional ammunition, and a camouflage jacket.

An off-duty Sacramento police detective, volunteering as a parent observer, saw Girardot trying to get inside the church during a school mass. The detective jumped into action before anyone could be hurt.

Notes found in his possession referenced violence. Investigators found a stack of chilling handwritten notes inside his bedroom that included threats to several redacted names.

One note, addressed to three relatives, said, "All of you are the reason I've done this."

Prosecutors say those notes, along with other evidence, show Girardot was engaged in "preparations for a violent incident."

Girardot was arraigned in Sacramento County court on charges of having a concealed firearm on his person and bringing or possessing a firearm on school grounds. He is expected back in court on Wednesday.