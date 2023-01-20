Missing swimmer off Pacifica identified as SF State student-athlete Hamzah Alsaudi

PIX Now PIX Now 10:26

PACIFICA -- A swimmer who went missing off the Pacifica coast Thursday was identified as San Francisco State University student-athlete Hamzah Alsaudi.

Pacifica police said officers and emergency personnel responded at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of a swimmer in distress at Esplanade Beach. The men had gone into the ocean when one of them was hit by a large wave and pulled farther away from shore, police said. The two others then called 911 for help.

The university confirmed his identity Friday. Alsaudi, 22, is a sophomore and member of the SFSU Gators wrestling team from Santa Monica. He is described as 6'1" tall, 215 lbs. with brown hair, and last seen wearing black shorts.

Hamzah Alsaudi

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and classmates of beloved student and athlete Hamzah Alsaudi who remains missing following yesterday's tragic accident," the university said. "We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for all they have done. Campus resources are available for the members of our community who need assistance during this difficult time."

The San Francisco State Twitter account also posted a message about Alsaudi.

It is with very heavy hearts that we share news about one of our beloved students and member of our wrestling team. Our thoughts are with Hamzah, his loved ones, and anyone who needs support during this time. Please see resources below and take care of each other. pic.twitter.com/7FqperEnN8 — SF State (@SFSU) January 20, 2023

The U.S. Coast Guard has searched for Alsaudi with aircraft and a surface vessel, as well as California State Park lifeguards, a California Highway Patrol air unit, and a San Bruno police drone.

Pacifica Acting Chief of Police Christopher Clements said no further information was available.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal hazard alert for the risk of king tides, a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The alert is for the North Bay coast south to the Big Sur coast and will be in place until Monday afternoon.

The weather service has also issued a beach hazard statement that will be in place from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon for the enhanced risk of sneaker waves, which are waves appearing without warning, as well as strong rip currents.