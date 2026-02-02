1 killed, 1 injured in Sacramento shooting on Marysville Boulevard

An investigation is underway in North Sacramento after a double shooting early Monday afternoon turned fatal.

Sacramento police say officers were called around 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting near Hagginwood Park along Marysville Boulevard.

At the scene, police say they found two people who had been shot. One of the victims had injuries police said were not life-threatening, while the second victim was declared dead at an area hospital.

The name of the person killed will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office once the next of kin is notified, police said.

Residents should expect a police presence in the area for the time being as officers investigate the scene.

Investigators urge any witnesses of the shooting to contact the Sacramento Police Department.