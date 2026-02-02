Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 1 injured in Sacramento shooting on Marysville Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla,
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in North Sacramento after a double shooting early Monday afternoon turned fatal.

Sacramento police say officers were called around 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting near Hagginwood Park along Marysville Boulevard.

At the scene, police say they found two people who had been shot. One of the victims had injuries police said were not life-threatening, while the second victim was declared dead at an area hospital.

The name of the person killed will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office once the next of kin is notified, police said.

Residents should expect a police presence in the area for the time being as officers investigate the scene.

Investigators urge any witnesses of the shooting to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue