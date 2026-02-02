Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people hurt in Sacramento shooting on Marysville Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in North Sacramento after a shooting left two people hurt early Monday afternoon.

Sacramento police say officers were called around 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting near Hagginwood Park along Marysville Boulevard.

At the scene, police say they found two people who had been shot.

Police did not have details on the conditions of the shooting victims.

Residents should expect a police presence in the area for the time being as officers investigate the scene. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue