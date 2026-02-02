2 people hurt in Sacramento shooting on Marysville Boulevard

An investigation is underway in North Sacramento after a shooting left two people hurt early Monday afternoon.

Sacramento police say officers were called around 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting near Hagginwood Park along Marysville Boulevard.

At the scene, police say they found two people who had been shot.

Police did not have details on the conditions of the shooting victims.

Residents should expect a police presence in the area for the time being as officers investigate the scene.