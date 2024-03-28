Guardians blank Athletics 8-0 as Stephen Vogt gets first win as manager

Shane Bieber struck out 11 in six shutout innings, David Fry had three hits and Stephen Vogt won his managerial debut as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Thursday night.

Bieber, the 2020 Cy Young Award winner, made his fifth consecutive opening day start and allowed four hits in six innings.

"A lot of hard work on display and I'm going to continue to keep my head down and do what I always do," Bieber said. "We'll see where we end up. But it was good to hit the ground running, both individually and as a team."

Vogt spent six seasons as a player with the A's in two stints before retiring in 2022. He was hired by Cleveland to replace Terry Francona after a year as a bullpen coach for the Seattle Mariners.

"It felt awesome," Vogt said of getting his first win. "When you put up a crooked number early and Shane Bieber does what he does — it was nice to have one like that."

The Guardians scored five times in the fourth inning to knock A's starter Alex Wood out of the game and take a 6-0 lead.

With the bases loaded and one out, Andrés Giménez started the scoring with an RBI single, Austin Hedges hit an infield single that drove in two runs and Brayan Rocchio followed with a two-run double.

Wood, in his 12th season, allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings in his first opening day start.

"I thought my stuff was pretty good overall and, over the course of the season, all those even out," Wood said.

A's manager Mark Kotsay agreed Wood was unlucky.

"He didn't give up a ton of hard contact," Kotsay said. "It was just unfortunate that the balls were hit down the line and in holes."

The announced attendance at the A's home opener was 13,522 — about half of the crowd at last year's home opener of 26,805. Many who bought tickets did not actually enter the stadium, with fan groups organizing a boycott in the parking lot to protest the team's planned move to Las Vegas.

The A's, who finished last year with an MLB-worst 112 losses, returned just two players from last year's opening day starting lineup: right fielder Seth Brown and catcher Shea Langeliers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Placed RHP Ben Lively (viral illness), RHP Xzavion Curry (viral illness), RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow inflammation), LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger inflammation and INF Angel Martinez on the injured list retroactive to March 25. ... RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder inflammation) and RHP Trevor Stephan (right elbow surgery) were placed on the 60-day injured list.

A's: Placed LHP Scott Alexander (left rib bone contusion), LF Miguel Andujar (right knee lateral meniscus surgery), SS Aledmys Díaz (right calf strain), RHP Luis Medina (right knee MCL sprain), LHP Sean Newcomb (left knee inflammation) and RHP Freddy Tarnok (right hip inflammation) on the injured list, retroactive to Mar. 25.

UP NEXT

Guardians LHP Logan Allen (7-8, 3.81 ERA in 2023) faces A's RHP Ross Stripling (0-5, 5.36) on Friday.

