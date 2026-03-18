Growth in Placer County fuels major upgrades at Roseville High and beyond

Rapid growth across Placer County is creating new opportunities for local schools, with developer fees playing a key role in helping campuses expand to meet rising demand.

At Roseville High School, the sound of construction is constant as a $50 million modernization project transforms the campus.

The improvements come as the Roseville Joint Union High School District faces significant enrollment growth. The district currently serves more than 11,000 students, a number expected to climb past 13,000 within the next five years.

"As a district, we are growing massively," said Principal Ashley Serin. "This building is going to be completed at the perfect time for us to support all the growth that's coming."

To keep pace, Roseville High is expanding its facilities with several major additions, including:

A new two-story classroom building focused on core subjects like math and special education

A state-of-the-art competition pool set to open this spring

Six new on-campus tennis courts, already in use

Much of the funding for these projects comes from developer fees tied to new housing construction, along with some support from state matching funds.

The changes at Roseville High reflect a broader trend across Placer County, where new neighborhoods continue to replace open land, driving the need for more school space and updated facilities.

"For a school that's been here for 100 years with such generational ties, to see the growth… it's really exciting to be a part of," Serin said.

Other campuses, including West Park High School and Oakmont High School, are also benefiting from similar upgrades funded by developer fees.

For students, the improvements are already making a difference in everyday life.

The school's tennis team, which previously traveled about 15 minutes to practice off-campus, now has courts at the school, boosting both visibility and participation.

"We've gotten so much more recognition," said senior Mitchell Lacey. "Being here on campus brings a lot more awareness to our program."

Assistant coach Garrett Smith says the new courts are helping build community support.

"Now anyone can walk by and stop in to watch," Smith said. "We've had students come out just because they saw we had a match going on."

As Placer County continues to grow, schools like Roseville High are racing to keep up, using developer-funded projects to expand opportunities and improve the student experience.