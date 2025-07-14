Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people shot on Grouse Run Drive in north Stockton

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Stockton police investigate after two shot on Grouse Run Drive
Stockton police investigate after two shot on Grouse Run Drive 01:27

Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in Stockton on Monday night.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened shortly after 9 p.m. at an apartment complex along Grouse Run Drive at March Lane in the northern part of the city near Quail Lake.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both shot. They have both been taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries police said weren't life-threatening.

No information on a suspect or motive was available.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation should contact the Stockton Police Department.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.