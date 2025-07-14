2 people shot on Grouse Run Drive in north Stockton

Stockton police investigate after two shot on Grouse Run Drive

Stockton police investigate after two shot on Grouse Run Drive

Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in Stockton on Monday night.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened shortly after 9 p.m. at an apartment complex along Grouse Run Drive at March Lane in the northern part of the city near Quail Lake.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both shot. They have both been taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries police said weren't life-threatening.

No information on a suspect or motive was available.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation should contact the Stockton Police Department.