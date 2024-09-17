Groups of teens shoot Orbeez, paintball guns at people in Yuba County, authorities say

PLUMAS LAKE — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said it has received dozens of reports of groups of teens harassing people, their pets, homes and cars with Orbeez and paintball guns.

The teens are shooting in the areas of Edgewater and Plumas Lake. We spoke with one mom who witnessed the group shooting on her street.

"There was a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old on this cul de sac that were out on their bike and scooter, and the father came outside," Rebecca Hubbard said.

Hubbard was in the garage with her kids when she said a group of teens came running down the street carrying Orbeez guns and shooting at cars, homes, pets and people.

"I think three out of the four boys, you could see the Orbeez guns. The boys, they weren't trying to hide them and if you confront them, they're ready for confrontation," she said.

It's become such an issue over the last six weeks that the sheriff's department speculates they've received upwards of 50 reports of groups of teens either on foot or bicycles harassing residents with Orbeez and paintball guns.

"It's not just one group. It's several groups. It makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly who it is," sheriff's spokesperson Katy Goodson said.

"I thought it was just our street. I didn't realize I was going to get comments from all over the entire neighborhood," Hubbard said.

Hubbard warned other neighbors on social media. She was surprised at the amount of comments that flooded in describing similar experiences.

"I won't let my kids come out in the front yard. So parents need to parent. Can't expect law enforcement to parent our children for us. By the time law enforcement has to step in, it's already way past a problem," Hubbard said.

The sheriff's department took to social media calling on the parents of the juveniles to take action.

"We want to send a very clear message that any future incidents, especially where we have a victim willing to cooperate, that person is going to be cited and or arrested. Depending on the severity of what happens, it could become a felony. So, it's very important for parents to talk to their kids," Goodson said.

The sheriff's department also said that these toy guns can very easily be mistaken for real guns.

They also say that when they first started getting reports, they wanted to try taking an educational approach. However, now that people aren't listening, they said they will be citing and arresting people.

They are asking for the community's help in identifying these people.