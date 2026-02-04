Grizzlies beat Sacramento 129-125, send Kings to season-worst 10th straight loss

Cam Spencer hit three key baskets late in the fourth quarter and finished with 20 points, and Ty Jerome added 28 as the Memphis Grizzlies beat Sacramento 129-125 on Wednesday night, sending the Kings to their season-worst 10th straight loss.

Spencer hit a 3-pointer with 2:08 remaining in the fourth to give Memphis a 122-118 lead. After GG Jackson hit a jumper, Spencer added a 16-foot jumper with 43 seconds left to keep the margin at four points. After the Kings pulled within a point on DeMar DeRozan's 3, Spencer hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to restore the four-point lead and help seal the win.

Jaylen Wells scored 18 points, Jackson added 16 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 15 as Memphis won its second straight. Santi Aldama, back in the lineup after missing four games with a right knee injury, had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Grizzlies were playing their first game since trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in an eight-player, three-draft-pick deal. Memphis has also been engaged in talks about moving star guard Ja Morant. The trade deadline is Thursday afternoon.

Domantas Sabonis scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and added 15 rebounds for the Kings, whose last victory came on Jan. 16 against Washington, the final game of a four-game win streak.

DeRozan scored 20 points, Nique Clifford added 14, and Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk had 13 points apiece. Zach LaVine scored 11 and Devin Carter 10 for Sacramento, which also had losing streaks of seven and eight games earlier this season.

Westbrook moved into 14th place on the NBA's career scoring list with a 3-pointer at the 10:06 mark of the first quarter. He moved past Hakeem Olajuwon (26,946) and has 26,597 career points. Elvin Hayes ranks 13th with 27,313.

De'Andre Hunter, who was acquired by the Kings in a trade with Cleveland on Saturday, started in his Sacramento debut. He hit his first attempt, a 3-pointer, and finished with nine points.

