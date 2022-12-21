Greyhound's 'Home Free' program helping those in need return home for the holidays

Greyhound providing rides to those in need this holiday Greyhound providing rides to those in need this holiday 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Greyhound is helping runaways and other victims in need make it home for the holidays.

The bus company says it's giving runaway, homeless, and exploited people between 12 and 21 years old a free ride.

It's part of their "Home Free" program - which has been around now for 35 years.

Drivers will take the young people either home or to a safe place.

Since starting the program, greyhound says it's helped more than 18,000 families since 1995.

They've already given out more than 200 free tickets this year worth nearly $48,000.