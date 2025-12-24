El Dorado County deputy involved in shooting that sent woman to hospital

A woman has been taken to the hospital after a law enforcement officer-involved shooting in rural El Dorado County late Tuesday night.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says, just before 9:30 p.m., deputies got a call for service along Slinger Mine Road in the community of Greenwood.

Exactly what the call for service was has not been disclosed, but the first deputy didn't arrive at the address until around an hour later.

At the scene, the sheriff's office says a deputy was involved in a shooting that left a woman hurt. The woman was taken to the hospital and her wound was not life-threatening, deputies say.

Deputies have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.

No deputies were hurt in the incident, the sheriff's office says.

An active investigation remains underway. The shooting scene is around a half hour east of Auburn.