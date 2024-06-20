Grass Valley police carry the torch in honor of the Special Olympics

GRASS VALLEY – On Tuesday morning, the Grass Valley Police Department gathered to participate in the 2024 Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting the Special Olympics.

Grass Valley police, one of the half a dozen law enforcement agencies participating, partook in the event for another year in the run for a good cause.

Featuring over 110,000 law enforcement personnel and hundreds of local agencies, The Torch Run carries the Special Olympics Flame of Hope across the globe.

Members of the Grass Valley Police Department during the torch run. Grass Valley Police Department

The Northern California Torch Run will culminate at the annual Summer Games June 28-30 at Santa Clara University for regional athletes.

The Summer Games gathers more than 1,000 athletes and coaches from 30-plus counties to compete in a variety of sports. Due to this sizable number of participants, it is the largest local Special Olympics event.

The run was made possible due to the Nevada City Police Department.