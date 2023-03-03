Residents in Grass Valley working to clear roofs before next round of snow

GRASS VALLEY - Nevada County was buried by heavy snowfall. Another round of snow is expected and people are preparing for it.

The sun is helping to melt some snow off a roof, which is a positive sign. However, residents of Sierra Pine Mobile Park wish more snow would melt there.

At the mobile park, carports have caved in due to heavy snow loads. Fortunately, there have been no reports of major injuries from falling awnings and carports.

Everyone is rushing to clear the snow as there are concerns that additional inches could cause more property damage. Homeowners had a hard time keeping up with removal during the last storm.

"Yeah, I cleared it up after the first snow and then after the second one started," said one resident. "I didn't even bother trying to clear up the driveway because it just would have been useless."

In some cases, the heavy snow loads are not only costly but also dangerous. It is important to note that driving conditions overnight could be hazardous due to a refreeze.