Grass Valley man arrested, more than 200 animals rescued in cruelty investigation

Hundreds of animals have been rescued by authorities after an investigation into suspected neglect in Grass Valley.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they launched the investigation back on Nov. 30 after getting a report from a concerned citizen about suspected animal cruelty at a property along Meyer Ravine Road.

A sheriff's office sergeant responded to the property that day for a welfare check and reported seeing several dead animals. The sergeant also reported seeing animals that looked sickly and emaciated, the sheriff's office says.

Animal control soon responded to the property, along with a veterinary specialist. It was then that the suspect, 39-year-old Grass Valley resident Joshua Evan Grayson, also arrived.

Deputies say Grayson has been cooperating with the investigation and claims he was in the process of opening an animal rescue.

Authorities found a total of 229 animals – many being sheep but also goats, dogs, horses, pigs, calves, a donkey, a cat, a pony, and a rabbit – had been housed at the property. Of those, 215 living animals were rescued, while the 14 others were found dead.

Three other animals had to be humanely euthanized due to their conditions, the sheriff's office says.

In the days since the rescue, authorities say four other animals have died.

Veterinarians noted that many of the animals were infected with sore mouth disease.

Grayson was arrested on Thursday and is facing eight counts of felony animal cruelty, the sheriff's office says.