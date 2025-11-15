Granite Bay yellow ribbons honor troops far from home during the holidays

If you drove through Granite Bay recently, you may have noticed dozens of yellow ribbons suddenly lining Douglas Boulevard.

The colorful display is more than decoration, it's a tradition that honors men and women serving far from home during the holidays.

The yellow-ribbon tradition began back in 2010, started by the local Honor Group as a way to recognize military service and remind families their loved ones are not forgotten.

This year, Jr. Miss Placer County Whitnee Stanhope and several of her pageant friends helped put up the ribbons, adding a personal touch to the annual display.

"We did it because some people have family members that aren't here to celebrate holidays with them, so that's why we do it," Whitnee said.

For Whitnee, the tradition holds an even deeper meaning. Her uncle Jaedan Boyle is currently serving in Japan, and at just 9 years old, she has already built her platform around supporting servicemembers with a project called Treats for Troops.

"I collect shaving cream, shampoo, everything in between, and send it to the men and women serving our country overseas," Whitnee explained. "I wanna bring a little bit of home to them."

Her project shows how small acts of kindness can make a big difference and give back to those who make the ultimate sacrifice.

Next week, Whitnee will be packing dozens of care packages as part of her Treats for Troops drive, making sure the ribbons on Douglas Boulevard don't just symbolize support, they help deliver it.

To support Whitnee's Treats for Troops drive and send care packages to servicemembers overseas, visit her Amazon wishlist here.