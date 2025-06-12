Construction underway for Granite Bay's new Nugget Market grocery store

A brand-new grocery store is coming to Granite Bay.

Nugget Market is getting ready to open its 17th location, this one located on the southeast corner of Sierra College and Douglas boulevards.

The original building has been completely gutted and rebuilt from the studs up.

"This has been years in the making," said Cody Moody, the store's director.

The new store will feature a floral shop and a raised mezzanine where shoppers can enjoy some of the food they've purchased.

With their opening just weeks away in July, the company is also preparing to hire dozens of new team members.

"We're looking for great people who love to give excellent service and be a part of our community," said Taylor Wohler, Nugget Market's manager in charge.

Nugget Market has consistently been rated as one of the best employers in the U.S., even being ranked at #99 in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 2024.

At least 50 jobs are being hired for at the new Granite Bay store. Positions available include food service, stock positions and more.