Man arraigned on murder charges in deaths of mother, brother in Granite Bay

GRANITE BAY — A man was arraigned on murder charges in the deaths of his mother and older brother in Granite Bay, authorities said Wednesday.

Josef Meinzer, 36, is accused of killing Janell Meinzer, 67, and Lance Meinzer, 45, in a home on Lou Place near Oak Leaf Way on October 21.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded that morning after receiving "a report of suspicious circumstances."

Deputies tried to contact a man in the home later identified as the defendant but were initially unsuccessful. Around 11:45 a.m., Meinzer surrendered to deputies and was detained.

Moments later, investigators entered the home and found a man and a woman dead inside, the sheriff's office said. It was announced that their deaths were being investigated as a homicide, though their cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Meinzer was arrested on Tuesday. His arrangement was continued to November 6, and he remains in the Placer County Jail without bail.

Investigators said there were no other outstanding suspects.