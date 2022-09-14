Watch CBS News
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs CARE court legislation into law

SACRAMENTO – New efforts to help people across the state dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has just signed legislation for the so-called "care court."

The new law creates a system to evaluate people who can't survive on their own or could be a threat to themselves or others.

If they qualify for care court services, the new law aims to help ensure they'll get legal help as well as a "care plan" which can include everything from housing to medication for the next year.

The bill says Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Francisco, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties must establish courts by Oct. 1 2023.

California's other 51 counties will follow in 2024.

