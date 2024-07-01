Say goodbye to the palm and the pine, hello to new California landmark

MADERA — Say goodbye to the palm and the pine, a pair of trees with a storied history considered a treasure to those live in California's Central Valley.

The landmark sits in the center median of Highway 99 between Fresno and Madera and is being uprooted because of a Caltrans widening project in 2025.

Larry Johnson, Caltrans District 6 spokesperson, said they want to get word out about the project as soon as possible.

"We know it's very popular to the people but in order to do the project correctly, it had to be done this way," Johnson said.

Historians believe the trees' lore dates back at least a century. At one point, people thought the palm and the pine marked the center of California.

"I'm sure a lot of people pass by and don't even realize or look at them but at one time, they thought this was the center of California—the pine tree for Northern California, the palm tree for Southern California," Johnson said. "In this day and age, where we have GPS and everything else, we know it's not true now, but back in the day, that's what the lore was."

Johnson said the history and significance of the trees to the area means plans to replace the landmark are already in place and they include planting more in relatively the same area.

"We are going to plant 15 palm trees and 15 pine trees in the same vicinity as the trees are now, just opposite side of the freeway," Johnson said. "We want people to know, there's still going be a center location where you can see the palm and the pine, there's just going be a lot more of them."

It's not just people who live in the immediate area who are inspired by the trees. It's been cited in TV shows and even songs. In the 70s, songwriter Danny O'Keefe wrote "In Northern California (Where the Palm Tree Meets the Pine)."

We tracked O'Keefe down to ask about the inspiration behind the song and update him about the towering legacy coming to an end.

"To be honest with you, I don't know how the idea came to me because I have, you know, I have a goofy sense of humor," O'Keefe said. "I don't gig as much anymore but any time I am in the area, the people in Northern California, in Santa Cruz and around that area, demand that I play it."

He said the greatest gift to a songwriter is hearing that people remember and cherish the song.

"It's a pleasure. I'm glad somebody remembers the song. That is the greatest reward there is," O'Keefe said. "I'm sorry they're taking out the trees, but plant more of them. We need trees, more than less."

O'Keefe was delighted to hear about the plans to plant more but suggested Caltrans also figure out how to relocate the current trees and make them a shrine for those who live in the area to visit.

Caltrans said they want the community to have time to stop by and pay their respects with still a full year before the project officially cuts the legacy of the iconic trees short.