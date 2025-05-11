Golden State Valkyries getting ready for their first game on the road

The Golden State Valkyries are playing the first away game in franchise history on Sunday.

The team is playing a preseason game agains the Phoenix Mercury.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury on PIX+

Pre-game with Vern Glenn and analyst Zena Keita



Tipoff: 3pm

Post game analysis with Vern Glenn and analyst Zena Keita



The pre-game and post game shows will also be available streaming on CBS News Bay Area.

CBS News Bay Area is the official broadcast partner of the Golden State Valkyries. Fans will be able to watch 37 games across KPIX and PIX+ channel 44 cable 12.

Viewers in Sacramento can watch Sunday's game on KMAX.

See the full broadcast schedule.