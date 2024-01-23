Golden 1 Credit Union brings financial resource center to Sacramento's Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO — Golden 1 Credit Union opened a first-of-its-kind financial resource center to Sacramento's Del Paso Heights.

Those behind the project hope it impacts an area with so much potential to grow.

It's located inside the Greater Sacramento Urban League building and will serve as a community center.

"It's a new model that will be a resource for residents' financial empowerment, providing education and the products and services that are unique to the needs of our neighbors here," Golden 1 CEO Donna Bland said.

On-site, retail staff, lending partners and other specialists will provide one-on-one coaching sessions.

"We also have a unique space here dedicated to education, a classroom where we will be holding free financial workshops from everything from budgeting to 'I'm looking at retirement, what am I going to do?' " said Erica Taylor with Golden 1 Credit Union.

Shante Williams said it is much needed. Williams is with the Mutual Assistance Network which is focused on Arden Arcade and the Del Paso neighborhood.

"Our mission is to provide social and economic opportunities for families to thrive," she said. "So with that being part of our mission. bringing this into our community helps us build relationships, access, [and] opportunities to do the things they want to do in their community."

While so much of banking has been digital, Golden 1 said reaching neighbors in person will be integral to their success.

The financial resource center is part of Golden 1's five-year targeted investment of $10 million to support key community organizations and projects.