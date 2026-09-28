How high school girls' golf is helping Sacramento-area teens build confidence

Girls' golf is now in season at high schools in Northern California, including in Sacramento County.

No matter the weather outside, teams are practicing. But the time spent on the greens may be helping more than just their golf swing.

While the tricky game of golf may be tough to master on the greens, so is talking to people in high school.

Putting, or putting yourself out there, helps Inderkum High School girls golf team co-captain Juhie Parikh improve at both.

"Golf and sports help you socialize with other people about things you are passionate about and connect with people you wouldn't otherwise," she said.

Philip Hampton, Inderkum's varsity coach, noticed Parikh's confidence and how she stepped up.

"I am so proud of Captain Juhie. She's embraced the leadership role and done a phenomenal job of leading by example," Hampton said.

It's already boosted the team's standing. Golf itself is a boost for the whole team socially.

"You're about to spend 4-5 hours with people, so you learn a lot about how to communicate and cooperate and help each other out," Hampton said.

Cost is an issue that may prevent more teens from benefiting from the game.

"Probably the toughest hurdle is that it is not an inexpensive sport, with the equipment you need to have," Hampton added.

Some high school programs help by loaning used clubs. Other programs like First Tee can help make golf more accessible.

But there's room for improvement. The LPGA says that just over a quarter of all golfers are female.

Parikh's glad to be playing. The high school senior says she now gets a grip on nerves by talking to others at daily golf practice at Teal Bend and when back on school campus.

Hampton said that's a win and predicts more are coming.

"We are going to beat everyone this season," he said. "I tell them, I believe in you and you just need to believe in yourselves."

Parikh recently scored a big win off the golf course. Inspired by her community and teambuilding through sports, she wrote an essay about how differences make us stronger. Her essay won America's 250th Congressional Essay contest.

She says seeing connections from neighborhood soccer games on her street and different people coming together in her community make her hopeful for the future.