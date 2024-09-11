Girls' flag football scores big in its second year in California as 50 more area high schools take the field

WOODLAND — With grit and grace, two Yolo County teams hit the field in Woodland on Wednesday night, both helping forge a future for one of California's most up-and-coming high school sports: girls' flag football.

Last year marked the inaugural season for flag football officially being recognized by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) as a sport in California schools.

The Pioneer High School girls team, in its second season, hosted River City High School for the Raiders' first ever game in their first season.

"Every single person on this field right now is trying something new for the first time and nobody was scared to do it," River City Coach Francise Harrell said. "Where there are more opportunities for all these girls to be able to come out and just show off all their skills, it's pretty awesome and amazing."

River City's new team is just one example of how the sport only continues to grow in popularity and participation statewide in its second year.

"I always was interested in football. I watch it on Sunday with my family. Just getting out here with a group of girls I go to school with is pretty great," said Salina Huizar, a senior at River City.

In the stands, parents cheer and follow every step.

"We've been waiting for it to come to fruition for a while. My daughter is out there playing, so I couldn't be happier," River City mother Erica Medina said.

"I think it's amazing that we finally have a first flag football team," mom Dharsy Younce added.

River City defeated Pioneer 18-14 on Wednesday night.

Pioneer's girls team went to the playoffs last season and they hope to not only grow their own talent this year but the sport itself as they have even more new teams to play.

"It started off really little and not many people knew about it but now that the years are going on its growing even more," said Naomi Navarro, a junior at Pioneer High. "I know a lot of girls who like to or would want to play tackle football, but we have this which is something close. I think a lot of girls really enjoy to play it. I'm actually looking at schools to play in college because its something I like to do."

The CIF reports that the inaugural season for girls flag football in the state saw around 10,000 girls join up and take the field on high school squads.

Michael Barron, Pioneer's head girls flag football coach and formers boys football coach, says the sport deserves the spotlight.

"The big thing that football in general teaches you is how to work as a team. I know other sports do too, but in the game of football you're gonna have a moment where there is big adversity. You learn how to handle it," Barron said. "Some girls can't play basketball, can't play softball. This is a sport if you work hard and try, you're gonna play."

This year is still a warm up for the red-hot sport.

"I really love it. I'm glad we can do it like boys, kind of like boys. It's close enough as we can get," Huizar said.

More than 50 new high school teams are flagging up and joining the CIF Sac-Joaquin section this season, including at the biggest school district in our region and the 5th largest in California: Elk Grove Unified.