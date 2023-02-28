Watch CBS News
George Lopez to perform at Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton in August

STOCKTON – Comedy legend George Lopez is set to perform in Stockton come summer.

Lopez, of his eponymous syndicated sitcom "George Lopez" and his new show "Lopez vs. Lopez," announced dates to his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour on Tuesday.

 Come August 25, the comedian will be making a stop at the Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. 

First published on February 28, 2023 / 9:26 AM

