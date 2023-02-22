Watch CBS News
Researchers say your ability to do math may be genetic

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Our ability to do math may lie in our genes.

Looking at more than a thousand students in Chinese elementary schools, researchers identified genetic variants that were strongly linked to categories of mathematical and reasoning abilities. 

For example, some variants were associated with the ability to subtract, others with division, and others still with spatial conception.

