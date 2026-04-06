California gas prices turn residents to Amtrak in Central Valley

As gas prices hover near $6 a gallon, some Central Valley travelers are looking for cheaper ways to get around, and a train running through the region is gaining attention as an alternative.

The Gold Runner, a recently rebranded Amtrak San Joaquins line launched under its new name last year, connects cities across the Central Valley, including Modesto, Merced and Fresno, with routes stretching between Sacramento and Bakersfield.

According to the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, which runs the service, the cost difference between driving and taking the train can be significant.

Using federal mileage estimates, officials say a one-way drive from Sacramento to Bakersfield can cost just over $200 when factoring in fuel and other expenses. A train ticket for the same trip typically runs about $50.

Officials say onboard staff are noticing trains getting busier as more people consider alternatives to driving.

"Conductors and staff are seeing more people choosing to ride the train," said Ahdel Ahmed, a spokesperson for the agency.

The route offers stops throughout the Central Valley and connections to other parts of California, giving travelers another option as costs continue to rise.

Officials say ticket prices are not expected to increase in the near future, and promotions, including family discounts and limited-time deals available on many routes.