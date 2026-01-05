5 people, 3 dogs rescued near Galt as waterways swell from rain

Several people and their pets were rescued early Monday morning as creeks around the Central Valley swelled from the recent storms.

First responders were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. near Kost Road and S. Lincoln Way, south of Galt and west of Highway 99, for reports people stuck on an island in the middle of Dry Creek.

Woodbridge Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and initially rescued two people.

Scene of the water rescue Monday morning.

Crews continued searching for other people and, about an hour after the first rescues, three more people were brought up by first responders. One of the rescued people had three dogs with her.

Search efforts are continuing through the morning so crews can confirm no one else is in need of rescue.