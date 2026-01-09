Galt police arrest man, 78, after child sexual abuse investigation

A Galt man is under arrest after an investigation into child sexual abuse allegations.

Galt police say they've been investigating 78-year-old Henry Balliet after the mother of the alleged victims reported him to authorities.

The alleged sexual abuse involved the woman's three daughters and occurred over the course of several years – and across multiple jurisdictions, police say.

Each victim was interviewed by detectives, and police say corroborating evidence was also collected.

Police say the totality of evidence prompted detectives to establish probable cause and get a warrant for Balliet's arrest.

Balliet was taken into custody on Jan. 6, Galt police say, and he was booked into Sacramento County Jail. He's facing multiple counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sex acts with a child under 10.