Gabby Douglas, three-time Olympic gold medalist, announces gymnastics comeback: "let's do this"

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has announced she's making a return to competitive gymnastics.

In her first Instagram post since August, the 27-year-old gymnast wrote Thursday that she "did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began."

Douglas said she found "peace" after many years of having an "ache" in her heart.

"i wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing," she said."i know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor."

Near the end of the caption, Douglas suggested she has her eye on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"there's so much to be said but for now….💪 😎let's do this #2024" she said.

Douglas won the all-around gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics, becoming the first Black American to win the title. She also won the team gold medal then and again in the Rio Games in 2016.

In 2017, after being accused of "victim shaming" her fellow teammates, Douglas said she was also abused by former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who is currently serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. She revealed then that she waited so long to reveal the abuse by Nassar because she was part of a group "conditioned to stay silent."

She announced she was taking a break from social media last year citing her mental health and returned on Thursday to announce her comeback to the sport.

Douglas faces competition in her return: All three previous Olympic winners of the all-around event – Douglas, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee – will be vying for a spot. Biles and Lee were recently confirmed as participants in the U.S. Classic set for August.