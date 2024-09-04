Frustrated neighbors say reckless drivers take over quiet Roseville neighborhood

ROSEVILLE – People in a Roseville neighborhood say they are frustrated and scared following a series of reckless drivers doing donuts in their cul-de-sac.

It's located on Conroy Lane and Smith Lane and is described as a quiet neighborhood with a lot of families. Now, parents worry someone is going to get hurt.

Video obtained by CBS13 shows a metallic truck, driving recklessly and spinning donuts in the middle of the street.

It is one of several videos showing different cars doing the same thing on different days.

"Last year, there used to be a lot of kids playing outside. Now, there's none," neighbor Gabby Richeson said.

The Roseville Animal Hospital also borders the cul-de-sac. Sara Colby, a vet technician at the hospital, says it's distracting and dangerous.

"We were working on patients waking up from surgery. We start hearing the screeching on the car going around," Colby said. "They get so close to the hospital, they're going to lose control and go through our parking lot and hurt someone."

Roseville police said they have not received any reports of reckless driving in the neighborhood, but they have seen the videos and are now looking into it.